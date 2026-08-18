Two men dead after Monday night shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after two men were shot and killed at a home near the Cleveland-Shaker Heights border.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night at a home on Invermere Avenue.

Cleveland EMS told us two men approximately in their 30's were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from our overnight news tracker shows a large crime with people screaming and fighting.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

We have requests out to police, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.