2 men shot on Broadway Avenue last weekend could be connected to street takeovers

CLEVELAND — Two men were shot early Saturday morning on Broadway Avenue, according to Cleveland police, who believe the shooting may be related to the recent street takeovers in Cleveland.

RELATED: Off-duty officer assaulted during street takeover

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man who suffered a gunshot wound. While on the scene, they learned of another 20-year-old man who was also shot, police said.

Cleveland police are still investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5218.

The car meets and street takeovers throughout Cleveland have led to damage, shootings and chaos.

'This is a priority'; Exclusive 1-on-1 with Cleveland's police chief about dangerous car meets and takeovers

RELATED: 'This is a priority'; Exclusive 1-on-1 with Cleveland's police chief about dangerous car meets and takeovers

People have been gathering to do burnouts on the street for entertainment to post on social media.

They’ve happened underneath bridges and the chandelier at Playhouse Square, where they also started a fire.

‘Extremely dangerous:’ Daredevil drivers shut down Cleveland intersections, set fire to Playhouse Square

RELATED: ‘Extremely dangerous:’ Daredevil drivers shut down Cleveland intersections, set fire to Playhouse Square

Most recently, a party bus driver was met by a masked mob that took over the interstate.

Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90

RELATED: 'I had 12 passengers panicking': Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90