2 more men arrested in alleged robbery, attempted kidnapping at Amish business

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a robbery and attempted kidnapping at an Amish cabinetry business earlier this month, according to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrests of William Hatfield and Randall Cromer one day after the sheriff's office said it was still searching for two suspects.

News 5 Cleveland Bradford Hosler faces several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary

Another man, 33-year-old Bradford Hosler, was arrested shortly after the incident occurred. Lt. Jim Jonavich with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office believes Hosler was the ringleader.

Watch the sheriff's press conference:

Geauga County news conference on Amish store robbed

The incident happened on Oct. 9, around 5:30 p.m. in Middlefield Township, when three men from the Canton area posed as customers before attacking the business owner and his family and stealing about $5,000.

News 5 spoke with the business owner, who said the suspects used a stun gun on him and demanded money from his 8-year-old son.

The three men attempted to kidnap the 8-year-old, but he was able to escape after the men tried to take him to their car.

Amish family robbed in Geauga Co; man accused of trying to kidnap 8-year-old

RELATED: Amish family robbed in Geauga County; suspect accused of trying to kidnap 8-year-old boy

Both Hatfield and Cromer are facing one count of kidnapping, while Hosler was charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Additional charges are expected.