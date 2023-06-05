Watch Now
2 northbound lanes blocked on Route 8 near Perkins Street in Akron

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 05, 2023
Two right lanes are blocked on State Route 8 near Perkins Street in Akron, causing heavy delays.

There is stop-and-go traffic backed up to Market Street.

There is a police presence in the area. News 5 has reached out to Akron Police to learn more.

