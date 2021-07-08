Watch
2 PM: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services gives update on unemployment program

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 07:34:09-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and a cyber fraud law enforcement group will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss Ohio’s unemployment program.

The briefing will begin at 2 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder, former U.S. attorney David DeVillers and Cyber Fraud Law Enforcement Working Group Lead will speak during the news conference.

