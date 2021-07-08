2 PM: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services gives update on unemployment program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and a cyber fraud law enforcement group will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss Ohio’s unemployment program.

The briefing will begin at 2 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder, former U.S. attorney David DeVillers and Cyber Fraud Law Enforcement Working Group Lead will speak during the news conference.

