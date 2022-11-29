2-week union strike over after Amherst machinist workers ratify contract

AMHERST, Ohio — A strike by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM & AW) Local 1802 has come to an end after two weeks now that an agreement has been reached.

The union members work at Nordson Industrial Coating Systems, headquartered in Amherst, and they manufacture equipment used for coatings, sealants and adhesives.

According to the union, the contract "features critical improvements from previous rejected company offers, including better mandatory overtime policies, higher wage increases beginning with a 7 percent raise in the first year, retirement plan improvements, and a health insurance cost freeze."

Workers had been on strike since Nov. 14. They will return to work Wednesday.

"IAM Local 1802 members held the line and stood strong for a better life for themselves, their families and the community,” said IAM District 54 President and Directing Business Representative T. Dean Wright, Jr. “They can be proud of the solidarity they have shown, which will result in key improvements and serve as a framework for even stronger contracts in the future.”

“The Fighting Machinists Union doesn’t back down from any company,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “IAM Local 1802 and District 54 have shown working people across Ohio and the nation what it means to stand up and fight for the treatment they deserve and have earned.”

