20-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 teen dead, another injured

CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured earlier this month, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Joseph Harris Jr. was wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated murder after he allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Crystal Pittman and allegedly shot a 15-year-old girl at a home on Gertrude Avenue near East 71st Street.

19-year-old dead, 15-year-old recovering after shooting in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

RELATED: 'Our young girls as a victim of gun violence': 1 teen dead, another recovering after Slavic Village shooting

On Feb. 1, Cleveland Police officers responded to the home around 1 a.m. and located Pittman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The 15-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

The two teens were transported to a nearby hospital, where Pittman later died.

Police identified Harris as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, the U.S. Marshals said.

Harris was arrested Monday at an apartment located in the 4300 block of Northfield Road.

The U.S. Marshals said he was attempting to flush a handgun down the toilet when officers arrived.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment, and the handgun was seized, the U.S. Marshals said.