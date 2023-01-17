29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was on her way home from work when she was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.

The man opened her door and repeatedly punched her in the face yelling "give me" before fleeing the scene empty-handed, police said.

According to police, the woman was on the phone with her husband during the attack.

A specific description of the individual was not provided.

The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to reach them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

