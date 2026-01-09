Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 more people to be sentenced for 2021 murder of Alisah Pointer; 3 other defendants were sentenced Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Earlier this week, three people were given life in prison for the murder of Alisaha Pointer in 2021. Now, another three individuals are set to be sentenced late Friday morning.

Today, defendants Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke Jr. and Destiny Henderson will appear in Judge Mollie Ann Murphy's courtroom to learn their fate.

This story will be updated when their sentences are handed down.

Henderson previously pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy. Poke previously pleaded guilty to the same charges. Williams previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

On Wednesday, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith and Hakeem-Ali Shomo were sentenced to life in prison. Smith will be eligible for parole after serving 41 years. The other two aren't eligible for parole.

Trio sentenced to life in prison for murder of Alishah Pointer in 2021

Pointer, 22, was kidnapped, tortured, and killed, and her body was found in a burned-out house in East Cleveland in November 2021. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined that she died from a gunshot wound.

