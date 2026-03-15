3 Ohio native U.S. troops killed in military refueling tanker crash identified

The three Ohio National Guard Airmen who died after a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq Thursday have been identified.

On Saturday night, the Ohio Adjutant General's Department released the following names of the following service members:



Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of Stoutsville, Ohio.

Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, of Columbus, Ohio.

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

All three of the troops served with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio.

United States Air Force From left to right: Capt. Seth Koval, 38; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30; Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28

Koval, an aircraft commander, had 19 years of service. Angst, a KC-135 pilot, had 10 years of service. Simmons, a boom operator, had eight years of service.

“Today we mourn the loss of three remarkable Airmen whose service and commitment embodied the very best of our Ohio National Guard. Their impact on their teammates and our mission will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and fellow service members, and our entire Guard family stands with them as we grieve together during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, the Ohio adjutant general, in a statement.

DeWine released a statement Saturday regarding the deaths of the three service men:

Fran and I join the rest of our state and nation in mourning the tragic deaths of three elite airmen from the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus. Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons were trained to transfer fuel from one plane to another in midair, and their work was critical in long-distance missions in defense of our nation. Every mission they undertook involved risks that they were willing to take and the courage to put the lives of others above their own. They served with honor. We offer our deepest condolences to their families, as well as to the families of Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt. Ariana G. Savino, and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt from Alabama, who died alongside them. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Gov. Mike DeWine

He also ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds across the state in honor of the life and service of all three members.

The flags will remain at half-staff until the day of their funerals at sunset.

Flags lowered to honor 3 Ohioans who died in Middle East

RELATED: DeWine: 3 of the 6 U.S. troops killed after military refueling tanker crash in Iraq are Ohioans