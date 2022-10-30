31-year-old woman and 5-year-old son die in apartment fire in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — According to the Euclid Fire Department, a fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue claimed the lives of a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The incident is under investigation.

News 5 will share information as it becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.