31-year-old woman and 5-year-old son die in apartment fire in Euclid

David Deger, News 5
Unit that caught fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 30, 2022
EUCLID, Ohio — According to the Euclid Fire Department, a fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue claimed the lives of a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The incident is under investigation.

News 5 will share information as it becomes available.

