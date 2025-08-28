37-year-old man drowns in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Brooklyn man drowned in Parma Heights on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Parma Police Department.

Police said that at about 3:25 p.m., officers were sent to help the Parma Fire Department at the 9500 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at Pleasant Valley Lake for a report of a drowning.

Police said an initial call came in for two men in the water whose canoe had overturned.

In addition to police, Parma Fire, Parma Heights Fire, and Broadview Heights Fire conducted a water search and rescue operation for a 37-year-old man after the other man had returned to shore.

The 37-year-old man was found unresponsive and taken to UH Parma Medical Center in serious condition and later died, police said.

The department said officers learned that both men had consumed alcohol throughout the day.

Parma detectives and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

This is the latest in a string of drownings over the last few weeks.

