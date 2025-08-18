Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law enforcement investigating potential drowning at Huntington Beach

Bay Village dispatch confirmed that there is an investigation into a potential drowning at Huntington Beach Sunday evening.

News 5 crews were on the scene and could see a significant law enforcement presence at the beach, but the beach was blocked off by law enforcement.

Multiple people told News 5 there was at least one helicopter in the air over Lake Erie, along with drones.

We have requests out to multiple agencies to learn what happened, and we will keep you updated as new information comes in.

