3rd person charged in fatal I-77 shooting in Green last year

The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a third person has been charged in connection with a highway shooting in Green last year that took the life of Marquise Banks, 23.

According to authorities, Giovanni D. Porter, 23, of Carrollton, Texas, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. There's a warrant out for Porter's arrest, but he is not currently in custody.

Banks was shot and killed on Aug. 23, 2023, while driving south on I-77 in the City of Green. Authorities say Banks was in a black SUV when a passenger riding in a pickup truck fired shots at him. Banks was hit several times, and his vehicle passed over the median into the opposite lanes of traffic. Banks was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The pickup truck fled the scene.

Authorities said they arrested the first suspect, 18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs, in connection with the shooting in December 2023. He was charged with aggravated murder.

Authorities haven't released details surrounding the second suspect. We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

Anyone with information about Porter's whereabouts is asked to call Summit County detectives at 330-643-2131. The sheriff's office hasn't released a photo of Porter.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

