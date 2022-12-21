4:30 PM: Columbus Police provides update on Amber Alert involving missing twin baby boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department will provide an update on a missing twin baby boy who police say was taken by a woman on Monday, triggering an Amber Alert.

Columbus Police will be joined by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

According to authorities, the child—Kason Thomas—was taken by a woman named Nalah Jackson Monday night in Columbus.

The child's mother had stopped at Donatos Pizza, 920 N. High St., around 9:45 p.m. She left the car running with her twins inside, Kason and his brother Kyair, and went in to get a pizza.

Police say Nalah Jackson was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in but left a few moments later. She then got in the mother's car and drove off with the twins still in the vehicle.

Columbus Police From left to right: Kason and Kyair Thomas. Kyair has been located. Kasson is still missing.

Kyair was located the next morning at Dayton International Airport. Police are now searching Ohio and five neighboring states for Jackson and the child.

Law enforcement agencies are working closely with @ColumbusPolice to locate 5-month-old Kason Thomass. BOLO alerts have been issued to the five adjoining states with Ohio for the suspect, Nalah Jackson, & the stolen vehicle. Immediately call 911. pic.twitter.com/EFrUKV5cjX — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 21, 2022

Jackson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie. She may be driving a black 2010 Honda According with temporary tag No. M965246 and VIN 1HGCP2F30AA031252. The car has a missing front bumper and tinted windows. It also has a "West Side City Toys" bumper sticker.

Police said they believe the child is in danger. Jackson has been arrested previously for child endangerment, custody interference, domestic violence, assault and a slew of other charges.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 614-645-4701 immediately. Other numbers to call include 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

