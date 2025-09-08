Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
40-year-old mother accused of drowning child pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The 40-year-old woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son was seen in court Monday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ruth Miller was arraigned for a murder charge after allegedly drowning her son in Atwood Lake last month.

During Monday's arraignment, prosecutors requested that Miller be denied bail and a no-contact order between her and the victims.

Miller was arrested on Aug. 23 after driving herself and her other three children into the lake. After the body of her 4-year-old was found, she was charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Felonious assault
  • Child endangering
  • Domestic violence

If convicted on the aggravated murder charges, Miller could face a minimum of a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20 years and a maximum sentence of life without parole, the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor's Office said.

The other charges are misdemeanors, each with a maximum sentence of 180 days' incarceration.

Miller is facing charges after a family trip to the lake in late August ended in tragedy when she faced what the Tuscarawas Sheriff's Office called a mental health crisis.

Miller spent days in a mental health facility before being moved to the Tuscarawas County Jail.

During Monday's arraignment, Judge Michael J. Ernest said Miller will be held at the jail until there is a bail hearing at a later date.

