41-year old arrested for shooting death of man at Akron gas station in July

A 41-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to authorities, Damario McCall is allegedly responsible for shooting and killing 26-year-old Ar’Mon Covington at a BP gas station in Akron in early July.

The shooting happened around 4:18 a.m. on July 5 at the BP gas station. According to authorities, Covington confronted McCall, who was harassing women in the parking lot. McCall then pulled out a gun, shot Covington multiple times and then drove off southbound on Grant Street.

Man killed at gas station was defending women from being harassed by shooter when he was killed, police say

Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued for McCall's arrest by Akron Police on July 8; he was wanted for murder, having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons, the U.S. Marshals said.

McCall was arrested without incident early Saturday morning in the 500 block of Ardella Avenue, the U.S. Marshals said. A loaded firearm was recovered.

“This was a senseless crime that occurred in our community. A repeat, violent fugitive and a firearm are now off the streets due to the hard work of the Akron Police Department, and our task force,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.