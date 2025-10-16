4th man arrested in alleged robbery, attempted kidnapping at Amish business

A fourth man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping and robbery that happened at an Amish business in Middlefield Township last week, the Geauga County Sheriff's Office said.

Geauga County Sheriff's Office detectives identified and arrested 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Canton, Ohio, on Thursday afternoon with the help of the Bainbridge Township Police Department.

The incident happened on Oct. 9, around 5:30 p.m., when three men from the Canton area allegedly posed as customers before attacking a business owner and his family and stealing about $5,000.

News 5 spoke with the business owner, who said the suspects used a stun gun on him and demanded money from his 8-year-old son and tried to kidnap the boy.

Martin was arrested in Bainbridge Township for complicity to commit aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The sheriff's office alleges that Martin scouted Amish-owned businesses, residences and properties while functioning as an Amish taxi driver. The sheriff's office says he assessed their potential value as targets for burglaries, thefts and other criminal actions.

Officials said Martin was driving a silver 2011 Chevy Suburban with a registration of JTD4357. Anyone who has used him as a driver and fallen victim to a burglary, theft, or other similar offenses is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff's Office at 440-286-1234 and speak with detectives.

Martin is being held at the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office Jail pending a court appearance, the sheriff's office said.

Three other men have been arrested in connection with these crimes.

