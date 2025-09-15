Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
58-year-old woman struck and killed in Elyria

The Elyria Police Department said the crash involving its officer and a pedestrian is under investigation and will be turned over to the city's Law Director's office for review.
A 58-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning, according to Elyria Police.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of State Route 37 and Cleveland Street for a report of a pedestrian struck, police said.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS rendered aid to the woman, who was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cleveland Street and turned onto SR 37, striking the woman who was crossing the street, police said.

Elyria Police are investigating and said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Elyria Police at 440-326-1335.

