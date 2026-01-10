59-year-old woman arrested after standoff involving Summit County Sheriff's Office

A 59-year-old woman was arrested after a standoff involving the Summit County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Around 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a Coventry Township home after receiving a call from a man saying the woman had assaulted him, the sheriff's office said.

The victim said she struck him in the face and threw a hatchet at him. He sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, the victim was able to exit the home, but the woman barricaded herself inside the residence, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said its SWAT team and negotiators also responded to the scene.

Around 6:55 p.m., the woman surrendered herself and was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

She has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, the sheriff's office said.