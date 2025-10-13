9-year-old Alliance boy battling cancer receives special gift from local artist

ALLIANCE, Ohio — On Sunday, a local artist found a way to make a little boy from Alliance, Ohio, feel extra special as he continues his fight with cancer.

Terrence Harris, a 9-year-old boy from Alliance, Ohio, has been battling cancer for seven years.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer when he was just two years old. He has been in remission three times, but now, the cancer has returned throughout his body, causing him to enter hospice recently.

To help lift the young boy's spirits, Ron Moore Jr. created a portrait of Terrance, which he spent 30 hours creating.

Ron Moore Jr. Portrait of 9-year-old Terrence Harris.

Members of the community gathered together to show their support as Moore presented the creation to Terrence's family.

"This is truly like shocking for me because of how many people came over to just see me, and I'm just flabbergasted," said Terrence. "I just got to say to the people of the world if there's any sick kid out there— any sick kid, just let them know I'm watching and I'm just going to say keep fighting," Terrence said.

Terrence's mother, Brandi Harris, told News 5 how much of an inspiration her son is to her, who is also facing her own battle.

"Terrence having cancer— he doesn't allow it to define him. He's not only a champ, but he's a fighter. He fought cancer three different times. This fourth time, I believe he's going to fight it also. With me having Parkinson's disease, he gives me inspiration that I can keep fighting Parkinsons. If he can fight cancer and win, I can fight Parkinsons and win," said Terrence's mother, Brandi Harris.

