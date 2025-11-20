A local humane society had more than $272,000 in unclaimed funds. They had no idea.

AKRON, Ohio — Fundraising never stops at the Humane Society of Summit County.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when News 5 notified the nonprofit that they held the largest single unclaimed funds claim in Summit County, according to documents obtained by News 5 from the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds.

An amount that added up to $272,333.11.

"Good lord. $272,000," said Nick Browning, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Summit County. "Clay, you need to come more often."

Where did the money come from?

As Browning quickly connected the dots, he realized the claim was tied to mineral rights in Texas, a gift left to the nonprofit from a donor following their passing.

The discovery came as part of News 5's ongoing efforts to connect people and entities to their unclaimed money.

It's not just people with unclaimed funds

"What many people don't realize is there are funds in the name of municipalities, schools and universities," Akil Hardy, superintendent of Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds, told News 5 back in August.

Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds currently oversees about $4.9 billion in funds, including forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, and more.

To check for unclaimed funds, visit unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.

RELATED: This rural Northeast Ohio fire department found $20,000 in unclaimed funds

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved a plan to give the Cleveland Browns $600 million in unclaimed funds to build a new stadium in Brook Park.

Back in Summit County, the discovery didn't stop there. News 5 found 24 additional claims for the Humane Society, some using their old name, old addresses, or abbreviations of their current name.

What does the Humane Society of Summit County plan to do with the money?

The money could provide a significant boost to the organization's operations.

Browning told News 5 that when they receive the unclaimed funds, a good chunk of it could go toward funding MABEL, their mobile vet clinic, for a year.

The program puts a veterinarian in the community four days a week to help with spaying and neutering dogs and cats, as well as vaccinations. On average, Browning said MABEL can help vaccinate and spay/neuter about 100 animals in a month.

The timing also comes as the Humane Society is in the middle of holiday fundraising efforts.

Volunteer coordinator Sheena Hanly is spearheading working to collect pet food and supplies for their mobile pet food pantry to help others in the area in need. Beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 3, people can drop off as part of “Pack the MAC (Mobile Adoption Center)!"

The Pet Food Pantry distributes thousands of pounds of pet food each year to seven partnering Summit County food pantries for families in need.

"Last year we did 28,000 lbs," Hanly said. "Right now, we're already at 32,000 lbs and the goal next year is 50,000- 60,000lbs. There's that much need."

Donations can be dropped off at the MAC at several locations:

Nov. 24: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Humane Society of Summit County – 752 West Portage Trail, Akron

Nov. 25: 2 - 5 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls Police Department – 2310 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls

Nov. 26: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Humane Society of Summit County – 752 West Portage Trail, Akron

Nov. 28: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pet Supplies Plus - 4332 Kent Rd., Stow

Nov. 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Humane Society of Summit County – 752 West Portage Trail, Akron

Nov. 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Humane Society of Summit County – 752 West Portage Trail, Akron

Dec. 1: 3 - 6 p.m. Pet Supplies Plus - 1970 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

Dec. 2: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Humane Society of Summit County – 752 West Portage Trail, Akron

Dec. 3: 12 - 3 p.m. Akron Police Department – 217 S. High St., Akron