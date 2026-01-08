Akron administration proposes end to officers using personal rifles for patrols in new budget

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department could potentially receive more money for police gear and equipment replacement, including buying some rifles for the police department’s patrol division, if city council approves this decision in the city’s budget.

“It’s nice to see the city start putting money towards this project, and in order for it to be successful, enough money is going to need to be allocated,” said Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President Sgt. Brian Lucey.

In an email to News 5, Akron Spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said it’s the administration’s intention to move away from officers having their own personal rifles on the job, so the city hopes to allocate $255,000 to replace police gear, body armor and other equipment.

If approved, Marsh said this plan would not be completed by this year.

But she said it would be the beginning of the city’s plan to invest in department-issued rifles, which Lucey said is important.

“Funding was never set aside for officers or the city to purchase rifles for officers to have, so officers went out, purchased their own rifle, would bring it into the department training bureau where it was inspected and met the requirements that an officer was able to carry this weapon,” said Lucey.

More than a year ago, News 5 learned the rifle Akron Police Officer Davon Fields used to shoot and kill 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker on Thanksgiving 2024 was his personal weapon and not department-issued.

'Deeply troubling': Body camera footage released in deadly police shooting of Akron teen

RELATED: 'Deeply troubling': Body camera footage released in deadly police shooting of Akron teen

That’s why Robert Gresham and Stanley Jackson, the attorneys representing Tucker’s family, said money should be invested in better sensitivity and mental health training and de-escalation strategies.

“Equipment doesn't make a city safer, and it doesn't make the citizens safer. Systems do,” said Gresham.

When asked in an email, Marsh sent the following response that said, “the officer involved shooting of Jazmir Tucker really brought this conversation to the forefront and internal discussions and community conversation which have occurred since that time have been the catalyst for this decision.”

“We weren’t involved. The family of Jazmir Tucker wasn’t involved,” said Jackson. “How can you have a serious conversation about what the next steps are to addressing these issues in the community and you don't have the stakeholders involved?”

Last November, Tucker’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the city, which accused leaders of unconstitutional use of force and municipal liability for training and oversight failures, among other claims.

RELATED: Jazmir Tucker's family files federal lawsuit over 15-year-old's death

Now, the attorneys are waiting for the city’s response.

“We will be relentless in making sure that Jasmine Tucker's life is not in vain and that there will be accountability,” said Gresham.

The attorneys said the city has until Jan. 23 to respond.