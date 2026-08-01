Akron anti-violence gathering encourages kids to trade real guns for water guns

AKRON, Ohio — A group of Akron organizations is coming together to host an anti-violence event on Saturday at Perkins Pool from noon to 6 p.m.

Those people and organizations in attendance will include Council President Margo Sommerville, H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Elevate), Fallen Fathers, Guys and Gals, Winners and Leaders and Village Keepers of Ohio founder and Executive Director Damarios Walker, a.k.a. Butchie Da’Barber.

“It’s all about being together,” said Damarios. “One step to violence prevention — just getting to know your neighbors. Just getting to know your community."

During "Real Guns Down, Water Guns Up: Fun over Violence," H.Y.P.E. CEO & President Cordell Walker said he wants to bring kids from different Akron neighborhoods together to connect in a positive way.

“Just trying to bring attention to the community to stop the violence,” said Walker. “When people hear guns, it’s like they’re taking away from how we grew up. We all grew up playing with water guns. They took the fun out of it. We’re going to have food trucks, water guns, water balloons. We’re going to play kickball games with water balloons. Just fun over violence."

In the last month, News 5 reported on two separate Akron shootings that left a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old man dead.

News 5 asked Walker how he feels when he hears about these violent crimes.

“They don’t have enough things to do,” said Walker. “When you get bored, and you just start trying to find things to do, definitely as a kid, like you just keep looking for stuff to do, you’ll eventually find trouble.”

On Saturday, Walker hopes there will be plenty of things for kids like Landon McNabb to do.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, having fun. Having fun with the people I know and people that I’m hoping to meet,” said McNabb.

Even Antoine Phelps said he’s looking forward to it.

“It makes us stay out of trouble,” said Phelps.

Meanwhile, Jerry Williams said he hopes the gathering will give the community hope.

“It’s no shooting around here every day, or all day, so it’s something they need to see instead of hearing gunshots. It’s like no, we got guns, but it’s water guns. We just here to have a great time and have fun,” said Williams.