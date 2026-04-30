14-year-old charged for Akron shooting that left 2 teens injured

A 14-year-old male is behind bars after police took him into custody in connection with an Akron shooting last week that left two other 14-year-olds injured.

According to the Akron Police Department, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located the teen on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Piedmont Avenue.

He's been charged with two counts of felonious assault, police said. He's being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. at a home on West Salome Avenue near Carlysle Street.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found one of the teens near the front door, police said. He had been shot in the chest. The other teen was found in the living room. He had been shot near his pelvis.

According to the department, an investigation revealed that the two teens had been shot while sitting on the front porch.

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident."

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