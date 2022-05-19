28-year-old woman shot and killed while riding in car traveling on East Avenue in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 28-year-old woman from Akron was shot to death while she was a passenger inside a car on East Avenue Tuesday, according to a news release from the Summit Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on East Avenue.

Latajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on East Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired a weapon and struck her in the head.

Leatherwood was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she died from her injuries at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating her death as a homicide.

No further information has been released.

This is the second incident in which a passenger was killed by gunfire in Akron in the last month. In April, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while riding in a car that was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on Rockaway Street in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

