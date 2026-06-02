36-year-old man arrested for arson in Roush's Market fire

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals arrested a 36-year-old man as part of an arson investigation into the Roush's Market fire over the weekend.

The fire department was called to the Akron market early Saturday morning with the business fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and believed early on it had been intentionally set.

On Monday, a warrant for arson was issued for the arrest of Manuel Eliezer Ramirez-Molina. He was taken into custody within hours, only two blocks from the scene, according to authorities. Marshals say he is from Mexico and not in the country legally.

"This is a crime that can quickly devastate a community," Assistant Chief of the U.S. Marshals Anne Murphy said.

“Although a devastating crime, this criminal and his complete disregard for our community will not break the spirits of the Akron community. With this fugitive behind bars so quickly, the Akron community can focus on supporting this business and help rebuild this long-standing Akron establishment," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

"I'm grateful to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for their swift work to safely apprehend the suspect in this devastating arson,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. “Anyone who puts lives, businesses, and neighborhoods at risk through violent criminal acts must be held accountable. Our focus remains on supporting the Roush's Market family and surrounding neighborhood. Akron has always responded to difficult moments by coming together, and I know this community will do the same again in this moment."

The store has been around for more than 70 years.

'I call this my home': Roush's Market owners hope to rebuild after devastating fire

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"The whole store is special because it's old-fashioned," butcher John Nay told News 5 on Monday.

