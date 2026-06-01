'I call this my home': Roush's Market owners hope to rebuild after devastating fire

For more than 70 years, a local store known for its specialty meats has served the customers in Akron.

However, over the weekend, Roush's Market went up in flames, leaving a lot of cleanup, heartbreak and unanswered questions.

Firefighters working to see what caused fire at Roush's market in Akron

RELATED: Firefighters working to see what caused fire at Roush's Market in Akron

"The whole store is special because it's old-fashioned," butcher John Nay said.

Nay has been the butcher behind the counter at Roush's Market for nearly 60 years.

But now, Nay is stunned after the market on Thornton Street was destroyed on Saturday.

"I call this my home," Nay said.

Property owner Nick Abbas ran the store for about 40 years before selling it to brothers Sam and Roger Singh a few years ago.

"It's really shocking. It's hard to believe. When I came in here, 7 o'clock in the morning, I wasn't expecting that kind of fire," Nick Abbas said.

Roush's has been around since 1954, and the loss of the market is heartbreaking for many, but Ashraf Abbas said his family has been bolstered by community support.

"The whole neighborhood just kind of started coming around, saying they're sorry, crying. It was emotional, and it made us feel a lot better. The community was standing behind us," Ashraf Abbas said.

While firefighters work to determine the cause of the fire, the property and store owners are concerned about surveillance video showing a man who was not supposed to be there behind the building just after 5:30 a.m., not long before the fire started.

The Abbas family said if firefighters determine the fire was a result of arson, they want to know who did it and why.

"It just makes no sense. There's no benefit of it," Ashraf Abbas said.

The property owners hope to work with the city, a construction company and insurance to reopen. They want to keep the building's shell in place while repairing the roof and replacing what's inside.

They said they would like to reopen Roush's within a year.

"Definitely, we want to rebuild. That would help the community and everybody else," Nick Abbas said.