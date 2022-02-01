43-year-old woman shot, killed after an argument on Edwin Street in Akron

AKRON, Ohioa — A 43-year-old woman was shot in Akron and later died at the hospital on Monday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office said on Monday at approximately 4 p.m., the victim, identified as a 43-year-old woman, was shot after an argument with the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Edwin Street in Akron.

The female victim died at the hospital, the medical examiner said.

An update will be provided once positive identification is made.

