5 kids arrested for ‘brutal’ attack and robbery of woman at Akron bus stop

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police have arrested five kids, aged 10 to 16, for the “brutal” attack and robbery of a 52-year-old woman at a bus stop in Akron on Aug. 5.

Two boys and three girls were charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery for the “senseless and unprovoked” attack at the bus stop on Arlington Street, Akron Police said.

Tracy, the victim, told News 5 she was repeatedly punched and kicked moments after she stepped off a METRO Bus on a Saturday night.

“My face is swollen, the right side — I can barely see out of my eye,” she told News 5 two days after the incident. “I have a fracture on my nose that I’m supposed to go back and see an ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor in a week. And I have a concussion."

Two days after the attack, police released surveillance video showing a group of kids that they identified at the time as “persons of interest.”

In the days that followed, detectives identified the persons of interest through various methods, including interviews, combing through evidence and reviewing surveillance photographs, police said.

The five juvenile suspects were arrested over the last two days, police said.

“The members of the Akron Police Department remain committed to enhancing public safety,” police said in a news release. “We will always work collaboratively with one another, our other law enforcement partners, and the community to help ensure Akron is safer for all.”

That attack was the third time in the span of a month that an Akron resident had been brutally beaten by a group of kids.

In mid-July, a 61-year-old man was beaten and robbed by kids — his e-bike was stolen.

And around the same time, a 12-year-old was jumped by masked teens in the Firestone Park neighborhood, according to police.

