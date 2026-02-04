Firefighters fight blaze at Akron home that is location of barricaded suspect; motorists should avoid the area

AKRON, Ohio — There's an ongoing SWAT situation in Akron this morning at a home that's on fire, with police asking motorists to avoid the area in Northwest Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers were serving a federal warrant with the U.S. Marshals Service in the 200 block of Kenilworth Drive when a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

"We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation. Please avoid the area as officers work to safely resolve this situation," Akron police said.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5's Bob Jones that authorities attempted to make entry into the home, and that's when the suspect barricaded himself inside. During a second attempt to enter, a 4-year-old boy came out and was escorted away.

The U.S. Marshals deployed tear gas to force the man to come out, but were unsuccessful. A second volley of tear gas was deployed to no avail. Murphy said the gas police used was nonflammable.

A News 5 crew on scene captured photos of the house as a fire appeared to start inside about an hour after the standoff began, with smoke billowing from an upstairs window.

Akron firefighters used a ladder truck and hose to fight the fire from a distance.

It's believed the suspect may be on the third floor, where our crew saw smoke coming from a window.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.