Air quality cancels Friday Soap Box Derby events in Akron as world championship weekend begins

AKRON, Ohio — Dangerous air quality has forced organizers of the 88th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby to cancel all events scheduled for Friday at Derby Downs.

The cancellation includes the National Super Kids Classic, along with alignment and wheel selection activities ahead of Saturday's World Championship races.

As of Friday morning, Derby officials said the world championship are still scheduled to take place Saturday, July 18. The Parade of Champions begins at 8 a.m. and racing starts at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say they will continue monitoring air quality conditions and provide updates if anything changes.

While Friday's schedule has been wiped out, race week has already brought young champions from across the country and around the world to Akron, all hoping to earn a world championship.

One of those racers is Akron's own Dawson Crum.

"I think I have a little bit of an advantage," Crum said. "I know the track pretty well."

As the local champion, Crum has the benefit of racing on the hill he knows best. Competitors qualify for the All-American Soap Box Derby by winning races in their hometowns before advancing to Akron.

"We go down three different times, and we switch lanes every time," Crum said.

Crum participated on Wednesday morning in the local challenge, winning his race.

Despite the pressure of competing on the sport's biggest stage, Crum says he isn't feeling nervous.

"I feel like since I have the advantage, I got it," he said.

For Crum, racing at Derby Downs is about more than competition, it's a family tradition.

"My whole family has done it, my grandpa, my mom, her sisters. It's a family thing," he said.

Soap Box Derby President and CEO Dennis Van Fossen says the annual event remains one of Akron's signature traditions.

"It's phenomenal. It's the mecca. It's the world championships," Van Fossen said.

Beyond the racing, he says the event provides a significant economic boost to the region.

"We bring $5 million annually to the city of Akron just off economic impact," Van Fossen said. "We put Akron in the spotlight in a unique way, and it's something that is uniquely Akron."

Crum is hoping to make family history this weekend.

"None of my family has ever won it, and they are hoping I'm the first," he said.

You can grab tickets for the world championships here and check out the schedule of events here.