Akron detective fatally shoots man who fired at fugitive task force

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police detective fatally shot a suspect Thursday morning after the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force went to a home to arrest him and was fired upon.

Akron Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5's Bob Jones that it happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Brown Street near Tyner Street.

According to Murphy, task force members went to the home to serve an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with stalking and burglary incidents.

When officers went into the home to arrest the man, he fired at them, Murphy said. An Akron detective fired a shot and struck the man.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died.

Ohio BCI has been called in to handle the investigation, Murphy said. The detective has been placed on paid leave, per department policy.