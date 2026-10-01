Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron detective fatally shoots man who fired at fugitive task force

IMG_2611.jpeg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_2611.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police detective fatally shot a suspect Thursday morning after the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force went to a home to arrest him and was fired upon.

Akron Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5's Bob Jones that it happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Brown Street near Tyner Street.

According to Murphy, task force members went to the home to serve an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with stalking and burglary incidents.

When officers went into the home to arrest the man, he fired at them, Murphy said. An Akron detective fired a shot and struck the man.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died.

Ohio BCI has been called in to handle the investigation, Murphy said. The detective has been placed on paid leave, per department policy.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.