Akron fire leaves multiple families displaced

A fire in Akron left multiple families without homes Saturday night, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to 814 Ina Ct. just before 8 p.m., Akron Fire said.

AFD said fire could be seen from the first floor.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries reported, but several families have now been displaced due to the damage.

"So the way the homes are set up, there's actually four apartments in each row, so row-style housing. So there were four families that were displaced," said Akron Fire PIO Tawanna Young.

Red Cross is helping those affected, and the fire remains under investigation.