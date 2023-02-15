Watch Now
Akron firefighters battle blaze at Timber Top apartments

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 6:05 PM, Feb 15, 2023
The Akron Fire Department is on scene at the Timber Top apartments located on Tree Top Trail on Wednesday afternoon for a fire.

The apartment complex contains 26 units, with 19 being occupied. Building 24 was primarily affected by the fire.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

