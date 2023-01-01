Akron police investigating homicide of 35-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police say a 38-year-old man died from gunshot wounds and was found outisde of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood Saturday night.

At 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue to a call involving a shooting victim, the news release said.

When officers arrived, they determined the shooting happened inside of the residence, the release said. The man was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

