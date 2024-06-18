Akron police release images of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly party shooting

The Akron Police Department and Mayor Shammas Malik are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a deadly party shooting earlier this month.

According to authorities, detectives have identified the vehicle in the image above as possibly being involved in the shooting.

The vehicle appears to be a white SUV with dark-tinted windows and was allegedly headed south on Kelly Avenue immediately after the shooting.

Akron police

“The Akron Police Department is working diligently on this investigation, and this update brings them one step closer to solving this case,” said Malik. “We continue to encourage anyone with any information about the identified vehicle or this shooting to please come forward.”

The shooting left 28 injured and 27-year-old Lateris Cook dead.

“As a result, the members of the Akron Police Department, along with all our partner law enforcement agencies who are assisting us, remain deeply committed to solving this case and bringing the person or persons responsible to justice," said Akron Police Chief Brian Harding.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $22,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

The shooting

Just after midnight on June 2, a street party in Akron turned deadly. In total, 28 people were shot, one of whom was killed.

Police said that the evolving scene and the multiple hospital victims presented problems with the tally of total victims due to people going to one hospital and then leaving and heading to another one.

Just hours before the shooting, police said that they went to a private residence where the party was happening. About 200 revelers were present, being loud and shooting fireworks. Police asked them to disperse from the street because of motor vehicle traffic.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, people returned to the party, say police, and a little after midnight, police said they started receiving calls about shots fired.

Community bands together

Earlier this month, a group went door to door asking people how they were doing and if they needed any support.

The group, organized by former Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Weems, who lives near where the shootings happened, included pastors, Akron police officers, and other city leaders. Together, the group canvassed the neighborhood.

The group had 30 Ring doorbell cameras to give out that came with a free 1-year subscription.

Mosley-Weems' own ring doorbell footage is assisting Akron Police in its effort to find whoever is responsible for the shooting. Warning: The video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

