Akron police say 15-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by another teen who was being attacked by dog

Akron Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed during a dog attack.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Packard Drive.

Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5's Bob Jones that police believe a 14-year-old boy was being attacked by a dog at his friend's house when he pulled out a gun and shot the dog.

In the process, police say a 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his friend in the stomach. That teen was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The 14-year-old was transported to the hospital for dog bite injuries.

At this time, it appears the dog survived.

No charges have been filed.