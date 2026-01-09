Akron Public Schools makes strides in hiring teachers amid nationwide shortage

AKRON, Ohio — A local school district is facing a teacher shortage, and while it is making progress, there's still a long way to go.

Last August, we told you that Akron Public Schools had nearly 100 teaching vacancies.

"It's always a concern not to have a teacher in the classroom. We will have subs in each of the classroom that does not have a permanent teacher, but we know that the goal is to always have a certified teacher in the classroom. We do make our parents aware by law," Akron Public Schools Superintendent Mary Outley told us over the summer.

Five months later, we went back to see how things were progressing in the district.

Brooke Bennett is off to a great start in her first year as a kindergarten teacher at Mason Elementary in Akron. She's already been recognized by the district as the "Rookie teacher of the year."

"Along the way, I found out I really loved teching. Specifically, reading which is surprising, but I'm a nerd about phonics and teaching the kids how to read," Bennett said.

Formerly a first-grade teacher at a Canton charter school, Bennett felt drawn to APS — a district that is facing a large teacher shortage this year.

"I fully believe that God created me to be a teacher and I wanted to work in a school district where I could really be helpful for kids that are going through hard experiences," Bennett said.

It's been a challenging time for hiring APS teachers. Last summer, the district announced it was seeking to hire 94 teachers amid more people leaving the profession and fewer entering it.

But Chase Canfield, the district's head of human resources, is proud of the progress made. Thirty-four new teachers have been hired, and with six more in the pipeline in the coming weeks, the number of vacancies will drop from 94 to 54. Most of the open spots are for special education teachers.

"Trying to hire these teachers coming in mid-season, it's very difficult to do," Canfield said. "Special education is facing district shorrtage, a statewide shortage and a national shortage."

The district's continued effort to hire more teachers continues as it faces an $11 million deficit. Recommended cuts are expected to be made to the school board next month.

"We focus on anything that we can think of, generally the superficial pieces like supplies, expenses, looking at our contracts, which ones expire," Canfield said.

Still, Canfield says hiring teachers will remain a priority.

"The teacher in the classroom is the most important thing, so that's where we're going to continue to, that money set aside for them to move into those positions," Canfield said.

As for Bennett, she's glad she filled one teaching position—a space where she belongs.

"I think the biggest thing I get out of it is like I just love to see the kids' faces light up when they learn something new," she said.