Akron releases independent review of police use of force practices and policies

AKRON, Ohio — On Thursday morning, Akron released a use-of-force report on the city's police department.

Last year, the city partnered with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to investigate Akron's use of force.

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The report identifies a total of 58 recommendations that fall into five categories:



Modernizing use of force policies.

Strengthening transparency and public accountability.

Improving investigations, oversight, and critical incident review.

Building an organizational mindset of training, judgment, and de‑escalation.

Enhancing safety, medical response, and organizational capacity.

Recommendations include:



Pointing a weapon at someone revised as use-of-force

Police department explicitly incorporate the principle of proportionality into its UOF policy statement

Officers have the option to retreat.

Officers being able to intervene when they see a fellow officer using use-of-force

Head strikes prohibited

An office-created jeopardy clause

According to the report, officers have been involved in seven fatal shootings since 2019, including Jayland Walker.

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The report also found that the police department was understaffed by more than a dozen officers.

To read the full report, click here.