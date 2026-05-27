Akron shooting leaves 1 dead on Kenmore Boulevard

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Murphy.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. on Kenmore Boulevard near 8th Street SW, Murphy said.

Multiple shots were fired, and one person was found dead on the sidewalk, Murphy said.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene, according to Murphy.

News 5 has a crew on scene and found several police cruisers and tape blocking off the area where the shooting happened.

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No further information is available, and this story will be updated when we learn more.