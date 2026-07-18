Akron Zoo evacuated, closed due to bomb threat

The Akron Zoo was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Just after 3 p.m., the zoo received the threat and said it was consistent with threats other zoos have received in the past few weeks.

The zoo implemented emergency procedures and evacuated guests, it said.

Akron Police and Fire are on the scene and assessing the bomb threat, it said.

The zoo is closed for the remainder of the day.

In early May, both the Akron Zoo and the Cleveland Zoo received bomb threats, prompting evacuations and closures.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo evacuated due to threats

RELATED: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo evacuated due to threats

Zoos across the country received similar threats throughout that same weekend.