Heavy police presence at Cleveland Zoo following evacuation at Akron Zoo

There is a heavy police presence at two Northeast Ohio zoos amid ongoing threats to zoos across Ohio over the past few days.

Around 10:50 a.m., the Akron Zoo received a bomb threat, prompting the implementation of emergency procedures, it said in a press release.

The zoo was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day. Akron Police and Fire are on scene and assessing the situation, the Akron Zoo said.

At the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, a News 5 crew saw police outside as people left the park.

One witness at the zoo said to News 5 that visitors were told to evacuate due to a credible threat.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Metroparks and is awaiting a response.

A similar threat took place at the Columbus Zoo on Saturday, where visitors were told to evacuate, and the zoo closed for the remainder of the day.

Columbus Zoo evacuates following safety threats

RELATED: Columbus Zoo evacuates following safety threats

The Columbus Zoo reopened on Sunday.