Arrest warrant issued for Canton homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are looking for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man last week.

The suspect, JuJuan Myron Turner, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, police said.

On Aug. 19 at around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE for a shooting victim. Police found a male inside his home, injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Deladea Grant, 28, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Canton where he later died.

Police said Turner is still at large and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 330-489-3144.

