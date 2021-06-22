Canton police investigating after 27-year-old man found killed inside home

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is asking for information after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home on 6th Street SW in Canton Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW after dispatch received a call reporting a male was assaulted in the home.

Authorities found Devon Meredith, 27, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

A makeshift memorial was started outside the home where Meredith was found.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Makeshift memorial started outside a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW where a 27-year-old man was found shot to death.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating this as a homicide and asking anyone with information to call police at 330-489-3144.

