How you can help oversee use-of-force cases involving Akron Police

AKRON, Ohio — A group of Akron residents is taking a closer look at every use-of-force case involving the city’s police department, and their work is already making an impact.

The Citizens’ Police Oversight Board was created through Akron’s city charter, approved by voters, to increase transparency and accountability in policing. The nine-member board is now looking to fill two upcoming vacancies.

Over the past year, members say they’ve strengthened efforts to ensure their recommendations don’t go ignored.

“I found old reports where the former police auditor made almost verbatim the same recommendations I made, but previous chiefs and administrations let them fall by the wayside,” said Independent Police Auditor Anthony Finnell. “Now, we’ve created a stronger accountability process, we’re making recommendations and following up on them.”

Finnell’s office reviews every use-of-force case before working with the board to issue recommendations.

The City of Akron and the police department then have 45 days to respond.

“I do push for an explanation if they don’t accept a recommendation, but I don’t go back and forth with the city,” Finnell said.

Board Chair Kemp Boyd says the numbers show progress.

“We’ve reviewed more than 300 complaints, including use-of-force cases, and the city has agreed with about 97% of our findings,” Boyd said.

To improve transparency, the board is also developing a new online database that will track cases, recommendations, and follow-ups.

“We know the tensions over the past four to five years,” Boyd said. “We believe this work can help bring accountability and, ultimately, healing.”

Board members say community input is key to shaping their priorities moving forward.

“We really believe that we have a really great police department and we think that we play a really important role in making it even more than what it can be,” Boyd said.

The board meets on the third Wednesday of each month for about two hours, with additional committee work outside those meetings. Members are paid $300 per meeting.

Applications to join the board are open through April 16.