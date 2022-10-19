Innocent bystander shot by cashier at Akron gas station dies six weeks after gunfire

AKRON, Ohio — Relatives of Torres Bruster prayed for a miracle for more than six weeks, but early Wednesday morning, the 48-year-old man died days after he was taken off life support.

The tragedy dates back to last month when police said there was a dispute between a customer and an employee inside a Sunoco gas station on Lovers Lane in Akron. Bruster was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a cashier, officers said.

"It's chaos, a nightmare. It's unbelievable. It's just bad. It's all bad," said his sister, Linda Bruster.

The family said Bruster loved dancing and fishing and cared deeply for his family. A few years ago, he worked for Gionino's Pizzeria in Ravenna.

His nephew, Darryl Calhoun, said his 8-year-old son loved playing with Bruster.

"I loved him so much," Calhoun said. "The same store where my uncle got shot is the same store he walked my kids to go get candy."

Around 9:15 p.m. on September 1, there was a dispute between a different customer and a female cashier over incorrect change, according to Lt. Michael Miller.

During the encounter, the man reportedly made threats to kill her, began damaging the store and tried to grab her through a plexiglass divider. A male employee called 911.

"He's going berserk and we need him removed. We need a unit here immediately," the caller told the operator.

According to police, the female clerk fired one shot. The man who caused the commotion wasn't hurt, but Bruster was shot in the head. At the time, he was just standing in line waiting to make a purchase.

"He was standing there like everybody else in line. It was not his business. He was not involved. He had nothing to do with it. Unfortunately, he was shot by the worker in the store," said Charles Tyler, an attorney representing the Bruster family.

Bruster's family is frustrated that no charges have been filed for the shooting that left Bruster in a coma for several weeks before his death.

"I don't know if prison is the right word. I don't know about that part, but something has to be done. I don't know. It's tragic. I'm sure she feels like crap also," said the victim's brother-in-law, Manuel Powell.

The family also takes issue with the cashier continuing to work at the Sunoco.

"Very upset that the lady went back to work," Linda Bruster said "Very careless. There has to be procedures at a store and I don't feel like she took the right procedures," Linda Bruster said.

On Wednesday, News 5 stopped by the gas station and a cashier confirmed she fired the fatal shot, but she said it was an accident. She declined to discuss the case any further.

Miller said police continue to investigate and detectives will meet with the Akron City Prosecutor in the coming days.

The victim's heartbroken family said they'll continue to push for justice after losing a loved one who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I just want them to find justice for my brother. Do what's right for my brother," Linda Bruster said.

