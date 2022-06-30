AKRON, Ohio — Amid growing calls for answers and accountability in the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker this week, Akron Police have yet to release many specifics about the deadly use of force or release body camera from the officers involved.

On Thursday, as a small group of protesters rallied for Walker outside the police headquarters, an Akron police spokesman explained the department is still compiling those videos. Under a city ordinance passed last year, police are required to release body camera video of deadly force incidents within seven days.

Jayland Walker was shot and killed following a police pursuit early Monday morning.

Investigators said it all started when police tried stopping a car Walker was driving for a traffic violation.

Instead of pulling over, police said Walker took off, leading officers on a chase along Route 8.

During that chase, police said gunfire came from Walker's car.

With officers still behind him, police said Walker bailed out of the car near the intersection of East Wilbeth and Clairmont Street and took off running.

Exactly what happened next is still a mystery.

Akron police have only said Walker's actions caused officers to perceive a deadly threat.

That's when investigators said police fired, hitting Walker repeatedly, killing the 25-year-old.

"I think collectively everyone recognizes that there will be some questions and concerns about the totality of what took place," said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller.

Miller pledged full transparency in the investigation.

But when we asked how many officers fired at Walker, Miller said, "it's extremely fluid."

Miller said the officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

The attorney representing Walker's family said Thursday eight officers have been placed on leave in connection with the incident.

Watch full video of the news conference below:

Family of Jayland Walker and their counsel speak to media

Miller wouldn't confirm that number of officers when asked Thursday.

"That number will be provided tomorrow in clearer context, so I'm not at liberty to say that number yet," said Miller.

When asked if that information would go a long way toward answering the community's growing calls for answers, Miller said he wasn't sure it would change their opinions of what happened.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Miller said the Ohio Attorney General's Office would present BCI's findings to a grand jury to determine if the shooting broke any laws.

