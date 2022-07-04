AKRON, Ohio — While protests in Akron for the police shooting of Jayland Walker were largely peaceful Sunday after the release of police body camera video, it appears police used tear gas to disperse crowds late Sunday night, and storefront windows were found broken at several downtown businesses Monday morning.

In response to the damage, the City of Akron issued a curfew for downtown Akron in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Sunday marked the fourth day of protests in Akron after 25-year-old Walker was shot dozens of times by Akron police in the early morning hours of Monday, June 27. It was the largest protest to date, with hundreds filling the streets and marching from Quaker Square to Akron Police Headquarters and City Hall in the hours following the city’s news conference and release of body camera video.

Chants of "Justice for Jayland" and "we are done dying" echoed throughout the streets well into the evening, with some protesters blocking traffic in the Highland Square neighborhood as well as West Akron.

Protests continued throughout the night. Though largely peaceful, at one point the windows of Akron highway plows that were being used to block off streets were smashed.

Dave Kraska | News 5 A city truck used to barricade a street in downtown Akron had its windows smashed out Sunday.

Outside of the Akron Police Department building, what appeared to be tear gas or some other chemical agent was shot into the crowd to disperse protesters after some had knocked over the barricades surrounding the justice center. Several protesters could be seen washing their eyes after the tear gas was deployed.

Dave Kraska | News 5 What appears to be a spent tear gas or chemical agent grenade, apparently deployed by Akron police as people were attempting to knock over barricades around the justice center.

By Monday morning, storefront windows of at least three Main Street businesses were shattered.

“I’m devastated, because this type of riots, destroying property does not really help anyone,” said the owner of one local business who was cleaning up Monday morning.

News 5 is working to learn the extent of the damage caused overnight, and the details on the use of tear gas.

On Monday morning, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued the following statement:

“Early yesterday, we had several peaceful protests in the downtown footprint related to the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. These protests did not escalate to violence and destruction. I want to first thank them. As I stated yesterday, I fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble. What we have been calling for since the beginning, and what the Walker family and many community leaders and faith leaders have also urged, is peace. However, as night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main St. have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence. In light of the damage that has occurred and in order to preserve peace in our community, I have declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew and canceled the fireworks which were scheduled for tonight.”





The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown Akron, which is delineated as:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

According to a city news release, those excepted from the curfew restrictions are:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law. Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence. Persons traveling to seek medical care. Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

As a result of the curfew, the fireworks shows scheduled for downtown Akron, the Patterson Park Sports Complex, and the Akron Fulton airport have all been canceled for Monday night, the city said.

Another protest is planned to begin at 12 p.m. Monday in Akron — a News 5 crew is heading there and we’ll report on any developments online and on-air.

City departments, Walker's family and community leaders have repeatedly called for protests to be peaceful.

