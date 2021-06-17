Man wanted for Akron homicide turns himself in

AKRON, Ohio — A man identified as the suspect in an Akron fatal shooting that happened last week is in police custody after having turned himself in.

According to Akron police, Tre'Vierre Johnson, 18, surrendered to officers at the police station on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

The shooting happened on June 13 in the 800 block of Hazel Street. Police responded to the location after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 26-year-old man in the driveway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. The SWAT team was then called to the scene to assist in searching a residence on Hazel Street for the shooter, but the individual wasn't located.

Police said that Johnson was later identified as the alleged shooter.

